List of player prop bets for Dallas Goedert available on DraftKings for Super Bowl 57

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to secure their second championship win in franchise history as they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. After securing the top seed in the NFC playoffs, the Eagles fended off the Giants and 49ers on the road to returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2017. The matchup with Kansas City sets up a showdown between two of the league’s best offenses, with the Eagles ranking third in scoring in the regular season (28.1 PPG).

Tight end Dallas Goedert will play a pivotal role as Philadelphia hopes to match the high-octane scoring offense of the Chiefs. Goedert totaled the second-most receiving yards of his career in 2022, finishing with 55 receptions for 702 yards and three receiving touchdowns. The Eagles' tight end finished third in team receiving yards and was tied for third in receiving touchdowns.

Here’s a look at Dallas Goedert’s prop bets for Super Bowl 57 available at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll keep this updated as we approach the game on Feb. 12.

MVP: +6000

First TD scorer: +1100

Last TD scorer: +1000

Anytime TD scorer: +145

Score 2+ TDs: +1200

Score 3+ TDs: +5500

Anytime TD + Eagles win: +290

Score 1st TD + Eagles win: +1500

Eagles 1st TD scorer: +550

Score TD in both halves: +2000

Anytime TD - 1st half: +310

Anytime TD - 2nd half: +270

Anytime TD - 1st quarter: +700

First TD scorer - 2nd half: +1100

Receiving yards: Over/Under 45.5

