List of player prop bets for Jake Elliott available on DraftKings for Super Bowl 57

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game to punch their ticket to Super Bowl 57, where they will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 12. In a matchup between two of the league’s top five scoring offenses and equally impressive defenses, turning the tide in one’s favor may hinge on the special teams unit and playing mistake-free football. We’ve seen countless times that Super Bowls may be decided on a game-winning field goal, which means each kicker plays an important role on the biggest stage.

For the Eagles that responsibility will fall on Jake Elliott, who is in his sixth season with Philadelphia and making his second Super Bowl appearance with the franchise. While he didn’t make the Pro Bowl this season after receiving his first selection in 2021, Elliott still converted 87 percent of his field goal attempts, which was the second-highest percentage of his six-year career. He also converted 96.2 percent of his extra-point attempts, also marking the second-highest percentage of his career.

Here’s a look at Jake Elliott's prop bets for Super Bowl 57 available at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update this as we approach the game on Feb. 12.

MVP: +25000

FG made: Over/Under 1.5

Kicking points: Over/Under 7.5

PAT made: Over/Under 2.5

