List of player prop bets for Patrick Mahomes available on DraftKings for Super Bowl 57

The Kansas City Chiefs got their revenge on the Cincinnati Bengals for last year's AFC Championship defeat. The Chiefs took down the Bengals 23-20 to clinch their ticket to Super Bowl 57. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes played great and he did it playing with a high ankle sprain.

Since taking over as the starting quarterback in Kansas City, Mahomes has led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship in every season and will play in his third Super Bowl this year. He has been the most successful quarterback since his first year playing. If he can continue this success next season, there is a chance he could be considered the greatest quarterback of all time in the near future.

Here’s a look at Patrick Mahomes' prop bets for Super Bowl 57 available at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll keep this updated as we approach the game on Feb. 12.

MVP: +130

First TD scorer: +2800

Last TD scorer: +3000

Anytime TD scorer: +500

Score 2+ TDs: +6000

Score 3+ TDs: +25000

Anytime TD + Chiefs win: +950

Score 1st TD + Chiefs win: +3500

Chiefs 1st TD scorer: +1400

Score TD in both halves: +7500

Anytime TD - 1st half: +850

Anytime TD - 2nd half: +800

Anytime TD - 1st quarter: +1600

First TD scorer - 2nd half: +3000

Passing TDs: Over/Under 1.5

Passing yards: Over/Under 287.5

Interceptions thrown: Over/Under .5

