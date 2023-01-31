List of player prop bets for Isiah Pacheco available on DraftKings for Super Bowl 57

Running back Isiah Pacheco had a great year for the Kansas City Chiefs this season. Nobody expected him to play this big of a role for the team after being drafted in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He made some big plays in the AFC Championship to help lead the Chiefs to a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pacheco had a great season as he had 170 carries for 830 yards and five touchdowns. In a pass-first offense where the Chiefs utilize all their running backs, those are good numbers for a rookie. I would expect the Chiefs to rely on Pacheco a bit more in the Super Bowl against the Eagles who are much better against the pass than the run.

Here’s a look at Isiah Pacheco's prop bets for Super Bowl 57 available at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update this as we approach the game on Feb. 12.

MVP: +3500

First TD scorer: +850

Last TD scorer: +950

Anytime TD scorer: +120

Score 2+ TDs: +900

Score 3+ TDs: +4000

Anytime TD + Chiefs win: +285

Score 1st TD + Chiefs win: +1300

Chiefs 1st TD scorer: +360

Score TD in both halves: +1400

Anytime TD - 1st half: +245

Anytime TD - 2nd half: +250

Anytime TD - 1st quarter: +550

First TD scorer - 2nd half: +950

Rushing yards: Over/Under 52.5

