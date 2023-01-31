List of player prop bets for Isiah Pacheco available on DraftKings for Super Bowl 57

Running back Isiah Pacheco had a great year for the Kansas City Chiefs this season. Nobody expected him to play this big of a role for the team after being drafted in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He made some big plays in the AFC Championship to help lead the Chiefs to a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Pacheco had a great season as he had 170 carries for 830 yards and five touchdowns. In a pass-first offense where the Chiefs utilize all their running backs, those are good numbers for a rookie. I would expect the Chiefs to rely on Pacheco a bit more in the Super Bowl against the Eagles who are much better against the pass than the run.
Here’s a look at Isiah Pacheco's prop bets for Super Bowl 57 available at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update this as we approach the game on Feb. 12.
MVP: +3500
First TD scorer: +850
Last TD scorer: +950
Anytime TD scorer: +120
Score 2+ TDs: +900
Score 3+ TDs: +4000
Anytime TD + Chiefs win: +285
Score 1st TD + Chiefs win: +1300
Chiefs 1st TD scorer: +360
Score TD in both halves: +1400
Anytime TD - 1st half: +245
Anytime TD - 2nd half: +250
Anytime TD - 1st quarter: +550
First TD scorer - 2nd half: +950
Rushing yards: Over/Under 52.5
This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.