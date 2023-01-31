List of player prop bets for Jerick McKinnon available on DraftKings for Super Bowl 57

The Kansas City Chiefs have had a number of running backs play big roles for them this season. Running back Jerick McKinnon has been the Chiefs' main receiving back all year. He has yet to do much statistically this postseason. In the Chiefs' 23-20 AFC Championship victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, McKinnon had four carries for one yard and two receptions for 17 yards.

McKinnon had 56 receptions for 512 yards and nine receiving touchdowns this season. He scored a touchdown in six straight games to finish the regular season. Although he’s yet to find himself in the end zone this postseason, there is a chance we see him score against the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Here’s a look at Jerick McKinnon's prop bets for Super Bowl 57 available at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update this as we approach the game on Feb. 12.

MVP: +5000

First TD scorer: +1100

Last TD scorer: +1300

Anytime TD scorer: +170

Score 2+ TDs: +1400

Score 3+ TDs: +8000

Anytime TD + Chiefs win: +370

Score 1st TD + Chiefs win: +1700

Chiefs 1st TD scorer: +500

Score TD in both halves: +2200

Anytime TD - 1st half: +330

Anytime TD - 2nd half: +320

Anytime TD - 1st quarter: +6500

First TD scorer - 2nd half: +1200

Rushing yards: Over/Under 23.5

Rushing + receiving yards: Over/Under 50.5

