List of player prop bets for JuJu Smith-Schuster available on DraftKings for Super Bowl 57

The Kansas City Chiefs won a nail-biter against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game thanks to a game-winning field goal from Harrison Butker. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had a quiet game as he dealt with a knee injury throughout the game. If healthy, he will get to play in his first-ever Super Bowl.

Throughout the year, Smith-Schuster’s numbers were up and down as he had 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns. Among the Chiefs’ receivers, that was the best, but Travis Kielce is the Chiefs' go-to weapon. Smith-Schuster will likely sit out of practice this week, but I would expect him to play in the Super Bowl. There is an incentive in his contract where he could earn a million dollars if he plays 50% of the offensive snaps for the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Here’s a look at JuJu Smith-Schuster prop bets for Super Bowl 57 available at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update this post as we approach the game on Feb. 12.

MVP: +8000

First TD scorer: +1800

Last TD scorer: +1500

Anytime TD scorer: +255

Score 2+ TDs: +2200

Score 3+ TDs: +12000

Anytime TD + Chiefs win: +500

Score 1st TD + Chiefs win: +2500

Chiefs 1st TD scorer: +950

Score TD in both halves: +3500

Anytime TD - 1st half: +500

Anytime TD - 2nd half: +425

Anytime TD - 1st quarter: +1100

First TD scorer - 2nd half: +1600

