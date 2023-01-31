List of player prop bets for Marquez Valdes-Scantling available on DraftKings for Super Bowl 57

For the third time in four years, the Kansas City Chiefs have been crowned AFC Champions and now they prepare to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57. After hosting the AFC Championship for the fifth season in a row, Kansas City eliminated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 with a big performance from Marquez Valdes- Scantling helping seal the win. The veteran wideout finished with six receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Bengals.

Valdes-Scantling, who joined the Chiefs in the offseason, figures to play a prominent role in the Super Bowl after Kansas City’s wide receiver depth took a hit through the postseason. Even though he fought to see consistent targets in a crowded receiving room, Valdes-Scantling still totaled 42 receptions for 687 yards, with the latter being the second-highest season total of his career. He once again proved to be a reliable deep threat for Kansas City, averaging 16.4 yards per reception, which was the third highest among Chiefs receivers.

Here’s a look at Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s prop bets for Super Bowl 57 available at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update this post as we approach the game on Feb. 12.

MVP: +6000

First TD scorer: +1800

Last TD scorer: +1400

Anytime TD scorer: +245

Score 2+ TDs: +2200

Score 3+ TDs: +7500

Anytime TD + Chiefs win: +500

Score 1st TD + Chiefs win: +2500

Chiefs 1st TD scorer: +900

Score TD in both halves: +3500

Anytime TD - 1st half: +500

Anytime TD - 2nd half: +400

Anytime TD - 1st quarter: +1100

First TD scorer - 2nd half: +1600

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.