List of player prop bets for Kadarius Toney available on DraftKings for Super Bowl 57

After hosting their fifth straight AFC Championship game, the Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to Super Bowl 57 where they will face the Philadelphia Eagles. Two of the league’s most prolific offenses will go head-to-head as the Chiefs had the league’s best-scoring offense (29.2 PPG) through the regular season, while the Eagles were not far behind as the third-best scoring team (28.1 PPG).
One key storyline to monitor will be the health of the Chiefs' wide receiver room, including their mid-season addition of Kadarius Toney. The second-year wideout had just 14 receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns during his regular season stint with the Chiefs, but he slowly began to play an impactful role in the postseason. Toney averaged 7.5 yards per reception for Kansas City in two postseason games and gives Patrick Mahomes a trustworthy short-yardage target that can make most of his damage after the catch.
Here’s a look at Kadarius Toney's prop bets for Super Bowl 57 available at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update this post as we approach the game on Feb. 12.
MVP: +10000
First TD scorer: +1700
Last TD scorer: +1400
Anytime TD scorer: +230
Score 2+ TDs: +2000
Score 3+ TDs: +12000
Anytime TD + Chiefs win: +475
Score 1st TD + Chiefs win: +2200
Chiefs 1st TD scorer: +850
Score TD in both halves: +3000
Anytime TD - 1st half: +475
Anytime TD - 2nd half: +380
Anytime TD - 1st quarter: +950
First TD scorer - 2nd half: +1400
