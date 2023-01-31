List of player prop bets for Kadarius Toney available on DraftKings for Super Bowl 57

After hosting their fifth straight AFC Championship game, the Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to Super Bowl 57 where they will face the Philadelphia Eagles. Two of the league’s most prolific offenses will go head-to-head as the Chiefs had the league’s best-scoring offense (29.2 PPG) through the regular season, while the Eagles were not far behind as the third-best scoring team (28.1 PPG).

One key storyline to monitor will be the health of the Chiefs' wide receiver room, including their mid-season addition of Kadarius Toney. The second-year wideout had just 14 receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns during his regular season stint with the Chiefs, but he slowly began to play an impactful role in the postseason. Toney averaged 7.5 yards per reception for Kansas City in two postseason games and gives Patrick Mahomes a trustworthy short-yardage target that can make most of his damage after the catch.

Here’s a look at Kadarius Toney's prop bets for Super Bowl 57 available at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update this post as we approach the game on Feb. 12.

MVP: +10000

First TD scorer: +1700

Last TD scorer: +1400

Anytime TD scorer: +230

Score 2+ TDs: +2000

Score 3+ TDs: +12000

Anytime TD + Chiefs win: +475

Score 1st TD + Chiefs win: +2200

Chiefs 1st TD scorer: +850

Score TD in both halves: +3000

Anytime TD - 1st half: +475

Anytime TD - 2nd half: +380

Anytime TD - 1st quarter: +950

First TD scorer - 2nd half: +1400

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.