List of player prop bets for Harrison Butker available on DraftKings for Super Bowl 57

The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to Super Bowl 57 with a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, continuing the trend of a field goal or less determining the winner between these emerging rivals. If this postseason has proven anything, it’s that the final score can come down to a walk-off field goal attempt when the league’s best teams go head-to-head, which places a significant responsibility on Harrison Butker’s shoulders.

Butker has so far been perfect in field goal attempts through the postseason, which is a promising sign considering he struggled, by his standards, in the regular season. He converted 75 percent of his field goal attempts in 2022, which was the lowest percentage of his six-year career. Butker still proved nearly automatic in extra points, converting 92.7 percent of his PATs.

Here’s a look at Harrison Butker's prop bets for Super Bowl 57 available at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll keep this updated as we approach the game on Feb. 12.

MVP: +25000

FG made: Over/Under 1.5

Kicking points: Over/Under 7.5

PAT made: Over/Under 2.5

