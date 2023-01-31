Picks, predictions for Clemson vs. Boston College on Tuesday, January 31

The injury-ridden Clemson Tigers take on the Boston College Eagles after barely escaping Florida State with a win. The game will air on ACCN at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 31.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Clemson vs. Boston College odds

Spread: Clemson -4.5

Over/Under: 137

Moneyline: Clemson -195, BC +165

The No. 20 Tigers (18-4, 10-1 ACC) sit at the top of the ACC after escaping Tallahassee with a win. They’ve struggled with injuries to key guards in recent weeks, missing Brevin Galloway, Alex Henemway, and Chase Hunter for a period of time. They have won 10 of their last 11 in an admittedly mediocre conference, demonstrated by their No. 60 rank at KenPom

The Eagles (10-12, 4-7 ACC) have not had a great season. They’ve managed wins over their fellow bottom-dwellers in the ACC, but the shooting percentage has not been there and the defense has been underwhelming. They don’t crack the top 200 in adjusted offensive efficiency at KenPom, and they ranked 177th in defensive efficiency.

The Pick: Clemson -4.5

With Chase Hunter back, Clemson should be able to take care of BC easily and more than cover this spread. BC won’t be able to hang with the ACC’s top team.