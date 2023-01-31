Picks, predictions for Nebraska vs. Illinois on Tuesday, January 31

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will look to snap their three-game losing streak as they face the Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday, January 31. The game will air on BTN at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Nebraska vs. Illinois odds

Spread: Illinois -14.5

Over/Under: 136.5

Moneyline: Illinois -1300, Nebraska +750

The Huskers (10-12, 3-8 B1G) have lost their last three games and sit second-to-last in Big Ten standings. The injury-ridden program is scoring just 65.9 points per game while allowing an average of 68.4.

Illinois (15-6, 6-4 B1G) has won six of their last seven as they climb the conference standings. Terrence Shannon, Jr. leads the team with 17.4 points per game, and the Illini rank in the top 50 in both scoring defense and shooting percentage allowed. Their opponents average 63.7 points per game on 39.8% shooting.

The Pick: Illinois -14.5

Maryland is already struggling on both sides of the ball and limited by injuries, and as they go up against Illinois’ tough defense in Urbana-Champaign, it’s going to be ugly. I’ll take Illinois to cover this one. The last time these two faced off, Illinois won 76-50.