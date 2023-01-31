Picks, predictions for Wake Forest vs. Duke on Tuesday, January 31

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons hope to break a three-game losing streak as they face the Duke Blue Devils at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 31. The game will air on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Wake Forest vs. Duke odds

Spread: Duke -8

Over/Under: 146.5

Moneyline: Duke -360, Wake Forest +295

Wake Forest (14-8, 6-5 ACC) has outperformed early-season expectations, rising to 29th in adjusted offensive efficiency at KenPom and beating both Clemson and Duke this season. The Deacs excel on the perimeter, making 37.2% of three-pointers, and scoring 77.4 points per game. Their recent loss streak has thrown a wrench in an otherwise impressive season, though two of the last three losses were by two points.

Duke (15-6, 6-4 ACC) is still adjusting in a post-Coach K era, and sit right around the middle of the ACC. They’re coming off a huge win over Georgia Tech, and rank 27th at KenPom and 23rd in the NCAA NET rankings, but they haven’t been able to overcome the better teams in the ACC yet this year — Wake Forest included. The last time these two faced off, Duke lost 81-70 at Wake.

The Pick: Wake Forest +8

Duke will get home court advantage, so we may not see the Deacs win again in this rematch, but this spread seems high for a team that lost by double digits against their opponent last month. Wake Forest has struggled to win lately, but their losses have all been by a small margin, and they should be able to cover this spread.