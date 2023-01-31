Picks, predictions for Texas A&M vs. Arkansas on Tuesday, January 31

The Arkansas Razorbacks will look to bounce back from a close loss to Baylor as they host the Texas A&M Aggies on Tuesday, January 31. The game will air at 7:00 p.m. ET on XXX.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas odds

Spread: Arkansas -3.5

Over/Under: 138

Moneyline: Arky -175, Texas A&M +150

The Aggies (15-6, 7-1 SEC) are on quite the tear after a slow start to the season. They’ve won nine of their last 10 games, including beating down a ranked Auburn team, and have quickly risen through the SEC ranks. They allow 66 points per game (and just 61.6 in conference play) while putting up 74.6 a night, and rank 30th in adjusted offensive efficiency at KenPom.

Arkansas (14-7, 3-5 SEC) has struggled to get off the ground in conference play and recently fell to Baylor in a close game. However, their defense is their saving grace — ranked 12th in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom, the Razorbacks allow just 65.1 points per night and grab 8.8 steals on average.

The Pick: Aggies +3.5

Arkansas has struggled lately in conference play, while A&M has been far outplaying its coverage. Perhaps the Aggies’ stretch has been a fluke, but I’ll take them to cover as dogs in this one. The Arkansas defense may be able to hold them off from adding yet another win here.