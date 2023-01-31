 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Picks, predictions for Texas A&M vs. Arkansas on Tuesday, January 31

The Aggies face off against the Razorbacks on Tuesday in an SEC matchup.

By grace.mcdermott
NCAA Basketball: Arkansas at Baylor Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

The Arkansas Razorbacks will look to bounce back from a close loss to Baylor as they host the Texas A&M Aggies on Tuesday, January 31. The game will air at 7:00 p.m. ET on XXX.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas odds

Spread: Arkansas -3.5
Over/Under: 138
Moneyline: Arky -175, Texas A&M +150

The Aggies (15-6, 7-1 SEC) are on quite the tear after a slow start to the season. They’ve won nine of their last 10 games, including beating down a ranked Auburn team, and have quickly risen through the SEC ranks. They allow 66 points per game (and just 61.6 in conference play) while putting up 74.6 a night, and rank 30th in adjusted offensive efficiency at KenPom.

Arkansas (14-7, 3-5 SEC) has struggled to get off the ground in conference play and recently fell to Baylor in a close game. However, their defense is their saving grace — ranked 12th in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom, the Razorbacks allow just 65.1 points per night and grab 8.8 steals on average.

The Pick: Aggies +3.5

Arkansas has struggled lately in conference play, while A&M has been far outplaying its coverage. Perhaps the Aggies’ stretch has been a fluke, but I’ll take them to cover as dogs in this one. The Arkansas defense may be able to hold them off from adding yet another win here.

More From DraftKings Nation