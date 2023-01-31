Picks, predictions for Virginia Tech vs. Miami on Tuesday, January 31

The No. 23 Miami Hurricanes will host the Virginia Tech Hokies on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET while airing on ESPNU.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Virginia Tech vs. Miami odds

Spread: Miami -3.5 PROJECTED

Over/Under: 142.5

Moneyline: Miami -175, Virginia Tech +150

Miami (16-5, 7-4 ACC) dropped three spots from last week in the latest AP poll, and it now stands at No. 23. The Hurricanes have lost two of their last three games, most recently falling 71-68 at the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday. Miami guard Jordan Miller led the way with 18 points in the loss.

Virginia Tech (13-8, 3-7 ACC) is a team that is better than its record indicates, and the Hokies might be finally living up to their potential. Virginia Tech notched a pair of victories last week, beating the Duke Blue Devils 78-75 and Syracuse Orange by a score of 85-70. Grant Basile led the Hokies in scoring for both contest, pouring in 24 and 25 points respectively.

The Pick: Miami -3.5

As mentioned above, the Hokies have looked good over their last two games. However, both of those matchups were at home, and this game will be played in Coral Gables. The Hokies have played their fair share of close games this season, but they are still 0-6 ATS on the road. This is a fine spot for Miami — which is 11-0 at home — to get back on track in front of its loyal fans.