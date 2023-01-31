Picks, predictions for Kansas State vs. Kansas on Tuesday, January 31

It’s the Sunflower Showdown, as the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks will host the No. 7 Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET while airing on ESPN+.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Kansas State vs. Kansas odds

Spread: Kansas -8

Over/Under: 145.5

Moneyline: Kansas -360, K-State +295

Kansas (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) currently ranks No. 8 in the latest AP poll, which is up one spot from last week. The Jayhawks snapped a three-game losing skid with a 77-68 victory at the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. Naismith Trophy hopeful Jalen Wilson led the way for Kansas with 22 points and eight rebounds. That marks four straight games where Wilson has topped 20 points.

Kansas State (18-3, 6-2 Big 12) checks into this rivalry ranked No. 7 in the AP poll, which is down two spots from last week. The Wildcats lost to Iowa State 80-76 on the road last Tuesday before soundly beating Florida 64-50 on Saturday. Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson registered a double-double in both games, and he led the Wildcats with 24 points in their victory over Kansas on Jan. 17.

The Pick: Kansas State +8

You could argue that Kansas State is somewhat overrated at the moment. However, the Wildcats haven’t shown signs of backing down, even on the road. Kansas State posted road victories over No. 10 Texas and No. 11 Baylor earlier this month. It’s difficult to envision Kansas State beating the Jayhawks for the second time this season, but this should be a close game that comes down to the last few possessions.