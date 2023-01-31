Picks, predictions for UConn vs. DePaul on Tuesday, January 31

The No. 24 UConn Huskies will hit the road to face the DePaul Blue Demons on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET while airing on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Connecticut vs. DePaul odds

Spread: UConn -11

Over/Under: 145.5

Moneyline: UConn -650, DePaul +450

UConn (16-6, 5-6 Big East) dropped five spots to No. 24 in the latest AP poll. That’s not surprising, as the Huskies have dropped three of their last four games. Most recently, UConn’s second half comeback came up short in an 82-79 home loss to the Xavier Musketeers. Jordan Hawkins poured in 28 points with four rebounds in the losing effort.

DePaul (9-13, 3-8 Big East) has enjoyed a few nice moments this season, but the wins have been few and far between. The Blue Demons beat No. 16 Xavier on Jan. 18, dropping three straight contests since then. Most recently, DePaul fell 89-69 vs. the Marquette Golden Eagles on Saturday. Umonja Gibson was one of the lone bright spots for DePaul, as the guard accounted for 25 points.

The Pick: UConn -11

The Huskies need a win in the worst way, so they won’t overlook this chance to get back on track. UConn is one of the best rebounding teams in the nation (fifth in rebound rate), and there’s a chance it dismantles a DePaul that ranks 336th in rebound rate this season. For reference, there are 363 teams in Division I college basketball.