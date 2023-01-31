Picks, predictions for Vanderbilt vs. Alabama on Tuesday, January 31

The No. 4 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will host the Vanderbilt Commodores in this SEC clash on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET while airing on SEC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama odds

Spread: Alabama -15

Over/Under: 155.5

Moneyline: Alabama -1450, Vanderbilt +800

Alabama (18-3, 8-0 SEC) is coming off one of its worst losses of the season, falling 93-69 against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. Prior to that, the Crimson Tide had rattled off nine straight victories, and they are still undefeated in conference play. Brandon Miller leads Alabama while averaging 19 points per game, but he only scored 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting last game.

Vanderbilt (10-11, 3-5 SEC) is one of the bottom teams in the SEC. The Commodores are fresh off another loss, which marks their third defeat in the last four games. Alabama and Vanderbilt recently played each other on Jan. 17, and the Crimson Tide won 78-66 on the road. Brandon Miller led Alabama with 30 points and Tyrin Lawrence paced Vanderbilt with 20 points in that contest.

The Pick: Alabama -15

Alabama has plenty to prove after losing by 20+ points at Oklahoma on Saturday. The Crimson Tide should come out with plenty of energy and urgency to get back on track. That’s not good news for an already overmatched Vanderbilt team that is playing on the road. Alabama should win this one going away.