Picks, predictions for Kentucky vs. Ole Miss on Tuesday, January 31

We have an SEC showdown to look forward to tonight as the Kentucky Wildcats head south to meet the Ole Miss Rebels at 9 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford, MS, and will air on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Kentucky vs. Mississippi odds

Spread: Kentucky -7.5

Over/Under: 135.5

Moneyline: Kentucky -325, Ole Miss +270

Kentucky (14-7, 5-3 SEC) didn’t have a good night on Saturday, falling to Kansas 77-68 as part of the Big 12-SEC Challenge. The Jayhawks grabbed control in midway through the first half and never relinquished the lead back, snapping a four-game win streak for the Wildcats. Oscar Tshiebwe led with 18 points and nine rebounds in the loss.

Ole Miss (9-12, 1-7 SEC) was also unsuccessful in its Big 12-SEC Challenge matchup. falling to Oklahoma State in an 82-60 beatdown on Saturday. The Rebels never led in the matchup and shot just 36% from the field in the blowout loss. Jaemyn Brakefield led Mississippi with 12 points and five rebounds.

The Pick: Kentucky -7.5

Kentucky experienced a blip against the defending national champs on Saturday, but should get back on track against Ole Miss tonight. The Rebels have been helpless in SEC play and this should be the epitome of a get-right game for the Wildcats. Take UK to cover on the road.