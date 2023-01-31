Picks, predictions for Indiana vs. Maryland on Tuesday, January 31

The No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers will look to continue their five-game winning streak as they face the Maryland Terrapins in a Big Ten matchup on Tuesday, January 31. The game will air on ESPN2 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Indiana vs. Maryland odds

Spread: Maryland -3

Over/Under: 138

Moneyline: Maryland -150, IU +130

The Hoosiers (15-6, 6-4 B1G) have been on a Big Ten rampage, beating five conference opponents in a row this month as they prepare to face Maryland. Ranking 18th overall at KenPom with a 16th-ranked adjusted offensive efficiency, IU is the real deal. They shot 50% from the perimeter in their latest win over Ohio State and make 38.3% of their threes on average. Their scoring offense ranks 36th in the nation with 78.6 points per game, led by Trayce Jackson-Davis.

The Terrapins (14-7, 5-5 B1G) have dominated on their home court this season, losing just once in College Park. They’ve won three of their last four, losing by three points to No. 1 Purdue, to move to .500 in conference play. Their defense has been a bright spot, holding opponents to 63.7 points per game.

The Pick: Maryland -3

Maryland has done very well at home this year, and IU has struggled on the road. Hoosiers guard Jordan Geronimo may be out or limited with a leg injury, and the Terrapins seem to be turning a corner. This would be a huge momentum-building win for them at home.