Picks, predictions for West Virginia vs. TCU on Tuesday, January 31

The No. 15 TCU Horned Frogs look to avenge their mid-January loss as they face the West Virginia Mountaineers once again in a Big 12 matchup on Tuesday, January 31. The game will air on ESPN at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

West Virginia vs. TCU odds

Spread: TCU -1.5

Over/Under: 142.5

Moneyline: TCU -125, WVU +105

West Virginia (13-8, 2-6 Big XII) is on a two-game winning streak after a huge victory over No. 25 Auburn in their latest game. In the last two weeks, they’ve beaten Texas Tech and TCU, and they gave No. 10 Texas a scare. Who are these Mountaineers? Are they the early-season team that we saw dominate in non-conference play back to bring that energy to the Big 12? Despite their dismal conference record, they rank 22nd in adjusted offensive efficiency and 42nd in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom.

TCU (16-5, 5-3 Big XII) recently fell to Mississippi State. Ranking 13th in adjusted defensive efficiency, the Frogs allow opponents just 65 points per game, and their 12.2 offensive rebounds per night make up for their inconsistent shooting. They know how to win, though, and they’ll host the Mountaineers this time as they get a second shot at the team that beat them earlier this season.

The Pick: TCU -1.5

West Virginia has not done well on the road this year, and will struggle to get past the Frogs’ defense on their home court. With a spread this small, I’ll take TCU all day.