Picks, predictions for San Diego State vs. Nevada on Tuesday, January 31

The No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs hope to stay atop the Mountain West rankings as they head to Reno to face the Nevada Wolf Pack on Monday, January 31. The game will air CBSSN at 11:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

San Diego State vs. Nevada odds

Spread: SDSU -3

Over/Under: 137.5

Moneyline: SDSU -150, Nevada +130

San Diego State (17-4, 8-1 MWC) found its latest conference victim in San Jose State, holding their opponents to a measly 14 points in the first half. They rank in the top 25 in the AP, KenPom, and NCAA NET rankings, bringing a complete team to the field that excels on both ends of the court. The Aztecs are led by Matt Bradley with 13.1 points per game.

The Wolf Pack (16-6, 6-3 MWC) are 2-2 since the last time they faced and lost to the Aztecs. They recently fell to UNLV, turning the ball over 19 times in the loss. They rank in the top 50 in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom, but have struggled to close the gap in conference play.

The Pick: SDSU -3

Nevada is not a bad team, but SDSU is on a rampage of the Mountain West right now. Nevada will likely hang with them for the first three quarters or so of the game, but the Aztecs should be able to pull away at the end.