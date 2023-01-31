How to watch WWE NXT via live stream and what to watch on January 31

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

This is the go-home to Saturday’s Vengeance Day pay-per-view in Charlotte, the first ppv the developmental will hold outside of the PC since last year’s Stand and Deliver event during Wrestlemania weekend. We should get the card fully finalized as the build fully wraps up on tonight’s show.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, January 31

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT

We’re just four days away from the NXT Championship match at Vengeance Day as NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller will meet inside of a steel cage. Last week, Waller continued to antagonize the champ by interrupting his training session at the WWE PC. Then during last week’s show, the two had a pull apart brawl before Breakker missed a ringside spear and went through a barricade. We’ll see who gets the last laugh tonight ahead of Saturday’s title fight.

Ahead of their triple threat match at Vengeance Day, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez sat down with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne in a championship summit last week. The two Toxic Attraction members continued to teased dissension before turning on the champ, putting her through a table at the end of the show. We’ll see if Perez can get them back ahead of Saturday’s show.

Also on tonight’s show, there will be a triple-threat tag team invitational featuring the Dyad, Chase University, and Malik Blade/Edris Enofe. The winners will join the New Day, Gallus, and Pretty Deadly in the NXT Tag Team Championship fatal-four way match at Vengeance Day this Saturday.