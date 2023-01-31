Senior Bowl rosters: Who are the running backs to watch in the pre-Draft all star game

The Senior Bowl will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Mobile, Ala. as a group of draft prospects face off in a game situation one final time before draft preparation begins in earnest. While you won’t see most of the top projected picks participating in this game, there are still a lot of interesting players to look out for.

Here are some running backs to watch in the Senior Bowl.

Chase Brown, Illinois

Illinois owed much of their offensive success this year to Chase Brown. A Doak Award finalist, Brown finished the 2022 season with over 1,600 rushing yards and had 10 games with over 100 rushing yards. He added over 100 all-purpose yards in every game he played this season, scoring 13 touchdowns.

Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

A dual-threat RB with plenty of receiving experience, McIntosh led the championship-winning Georgia Bulldogs in rushing and was the third-highest in receiving yards on the team in 2022. He ended the season with 829 rushing yards and 504 receiving yards as well as 12 touchdowns.

Tyjae Spears, Tulane

It was a big year for Tulane football, and a lot of that came from Spears, who may be the fastest RB in the Senior Bowl group. He’s an explosive runner who added over 1,500 rushing yards and a whopping 21 touchdowns for the Green Wave this season.

Eric Gray, Oklahoma

Gray excelled at the line and in open coverage during a down year for Oklahoma. The slippery RB anticipated and found holes like few others, and ended the season with over 1,300 rushing yards and 11 scores. This included eight games of 100 or more rushing yards and one game of over 200 rushing yards. He also has pass-catching experience.