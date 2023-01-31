Senior Bowl rosters: Who are the wide receivers to watch in the pre-Draft all star game

The Senior Bowl will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, as a group of NFL draft prospects take the field one last time before the selection process begins in earnest. While you won’t see some of the highest-projected picks take the field, those who feel that they still have something to prove to NFL scouts will use this as their final in-game chance to make a mark.

There are some interesting players to keep an eye on in this game. Here are a few wide receivers to watch.

Rashee Rice, SMU

Rice is probably the top WR prospect participating in the Senior Bowl. A physical player unafraid of contact with good acceleration, Rice finished the 2022 season with over 1,300 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Puka Nacua, BYU

Nacua is incredibly fast and nearly impossible for defenders to catch once he gets going. Though he had to miss some of the 2022 season with an injury, Nacua’s body of work speaks for itself. He had three games with 100 receiving yards this season and was used plenty in the rushing game, scoring 10 times in nine games.

Andrei Iosivas, Princeton

The Ivy League standout is an unexpected presence to some, but Iosivas is a two-sport athlete with track and field experience who brings some pure athleticism to the field. He may not have played at the same level that many of his competitors here did, but he should be able to take on that learning curve and grow his draft stock in Mobile.

Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

Hutchinson has been a consistent performer for Iowa State since Brock Purdy's time as a Cyclone. Versatile, physical, and rather large (he stands at 6’3), Hutchinson isn’t the fastest of WRs, but he provides a lot of the other traits that you want to see in your NFL-wide receiving corps. Hutchinson ended the 2022 season with over 1,100 yards and six scores.