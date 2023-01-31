How to live stream 2023 Senior Bowl practices

The 2023 Senior Bowl will kick off on Saturday, February 4 at 2:30 p.m. ET from Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. Plenty will watch the game, but before then, the teams will be practicing throughout the week as the nation’s top seniors vie for the attention of NFL scouts. Here is who to watch for in this year’s game (and practices).

The National Team has a few interesting offensive players to keep an eye on. First, QB Jake Haener from Fresno State will get to show off his talent on a big stage. He racked up 9,120 passing yards and 76 total touchdowns (68 passing, 8 rushing) during his collegiate career. He is ESPN’s No. 6-ranked QB in the Draft. Illinois RB Chase Brown will also be in the mix. He generated Heisman buzz after leading the Illini back to relevance with 1,883 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns. He is ESPN’s No. 8-ranked RB in the Draft. Also keep an eye out for Cincinnati TE Josh Whyle, who is ESPN’s No. 10-ranked TE in the Draft. In his final three seasons at Cincinnati, he caught 86 passes for 1,011 yards and 12 touchdowns.

On the American Team, all eyes will be on Heisman finalist QB Max Duggan, who led TCU to a National Championship Game appearance. Despite his impressive final season, he is ESPN’s No. 10-ranked QB in the Draft. Georgia RB Kenny McIntosh teams up with Duggan after destroying him in the title game and will look to improve his draft stock: he is ESPN’s No. 9-ranked RB at the moment. And for fans of Last Chance U, you will get to see Laney College Season 5 standout Rejzohn Wright playing for the American Team. He emerged at Oregon State as a solid pass defender, but is currently projected to go undrafted.

Senior Bowl practices will air live on ESPNU and ESPN2 on Wednesday and Thursday. If you aren’t around a TV to watch Senior Bowl practice coverage throughout the week, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

NFL Network will air practice recaps each day, and we’ll likely see live look-ins during Total Access. NFL Network can be streamed through the NFL and NFL Network apps.

Here’s a look at the practice schedules for the National and American teams ahead of the 2023 Senior Bowl.

2023 Senior Bowl practice schedule

Tuesday, January 31

11:30 am – 1:30 pm: National Team practice

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm: American Team practice

Wednesday, February 1

11:30 am – 1:30 pm: National Team practice

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm: American Team practice

Thursday, February 2

11:30 am – 1:30 pm: National Team practice

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm: American Team practice