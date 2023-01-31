Senior Bowl 2023: Roster for American team

The 2023 Senior Bowl will take place this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET from Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, AL, and will air on the NFL Network. Outgoing college football stars from across the country will have an opportunity to impress scouts from all 32 NFL teams this week, participating in a series of practices leading into Saturday’s exhibition.

The game will pit the American Team against the National Team and serving as the American Team head coach is Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. One of the more notable players suiting up for this squad is TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who is fresh off leading the Horned Frogs on an improbable run to the College Football Playoff Championship Game. Other notable 2023 NFL Draft prospects on this team includes Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh, Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson, Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence, and Auburn edge rusher Derick Hall.

Here’s a look at the roster for the American team in the 2023 Senior Bowl.

American Team, Senior Bowl roster