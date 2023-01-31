 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Senior Bowl 2023: Roster for American team

We take a look at the American team’s starting roster ahead of the 2023 Senior Bowl.

By Nick Simon
2023 CFP National Championship - TCU v Georgia Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The 2023 Senior Bowl will take place this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET from Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, AL, and will air on the NFL Network. Outgoing college football stars from across the country will have an opportunity to impress scouts from all 32 NFL teams this week, participating in a series of practices leading into Saturday’s exhibition.

The game will pit the American Team against the National Team and serving as the American Team head coach is Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. One of the more notable players suiting up for this squad is TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who is fresh off leading the Horned Frogs on an improbable run to the College Football Playoff Championship Game. Other notable 2023 NFL Draft prospects on this team includes Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh, Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson, Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence, and Auburn edge rusher Derick Hall.

Here’s a look at the roster for the American team in the 2023 Senior Bowl.

American Team, Senior Bowl roster

First Name Last Name Pos. School
DeMarcco Hellams DB Alabama
Jammie Robinson DB Florida State
Christopher Smith II DB Georgia
Julius Brents DB Kansas State
Jay Ward DB LSU
Tyrique Stevenson DB Miami
Rejzohn Wright DB Oregon State
Darrell Luter Jr. DB South Alabama
Darius Rush DB South Carolina
Anthony Johnson DB Virginia
Chamarri Conner DB Virginia Tech
Marte Mapu DB Sacramento State
DJ Dale DL Alabama
Byron Young DL Alabama
Derick Hall DL Auburn
Ali Gaye DL LSU
Cameron Young DL Mississippi State
Isaiah McGuire DL Missouri
Jalen Redmond DL Oklahoma
Tavius Robinson DL Ole Miss
Zacch Pickens DL South Carolina
Dylan Horton DL TCU
Byron Young DL Tennessee
Eku Leota LB Auburn
Isaiah Land LB Florida A&M
Will McDonald IV LB Iowa State
Aubrey Miller Jr. LB Jackson St.
SirVocea Dennis LB Pittsburgh
Dee Winters LB TCU
Dorian Williams LB Tulane
Alex Ward LS Central Florida
Emil Ekiyor Jr. OL Alabama
Tyler Steen OL Alabama
Richard Gouraige OL Florida
O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida
John Michael Schmitz OL Minnesota
Wanya Morris OL Oklahoma
Nick Saldiveri OL Old Dominion
Nick Broeker OL Ole Miss
Matthew Bergeron OL Syracuse
Steve Avila OL TCU
Darnell Wright OL Tennessee
Warren McClendon Jr OL Georgia
Jack Podlesny PK Georgia
Adam Korsak PT Rutgers
Clayton Tune QB Houston
Tyson Bagent QB Shepherd
Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee
Max Duggan QB TCU
Kenny McIntosh RB Georgia
Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB Kentucky
Eric Gray RB Oklahoma
Tyjae Spears RB Tulane
Cameron Latu TE Alabama
Will Mallory TE Miami
Brayden Willis TE Oklahoma
Luke Musgrave TE Oregon State
Derius Davis WR TCU
Nathaniel Dell WR Houston
Xavier Hutchinson WR Iowa State
Jonathan Mingo WR Ole Miss
Rashee Rice WR SMU
Jalen Wayne WR South Alabama
Andrei Iosivas WR Princeton
Don'tayvion Wicks WR Virginia

