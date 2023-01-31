Senior Bowl measurements ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl will take place on Saturday, February 4. This week and game represent the beginning of the scouting season ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. Players invited to the Senior Bowl will get measured and go through a week of practice before kickoff on Saturday. This event then leads to the NFL Combine and college pro days before the draft in April.
Player measurements: 2023 Shrine Bowl
Senior Bowl Measurements
|First
|Last
|Position
|Hgt
|Wgt
|Hand
|Arm
|Wing
|First
|Last
|Position
|Hgt
|Wgt
|Hand
|Arm
|Wing
|Nathaniel
|Dell
|WR
|5083
|163
|8 7/8"
|30 1/8"
|72 6/8"
|Tre
|Tucker
|WR
|5087
|187
|8 4/8"
|28 5/8"
|70"
|Christopher
|Smith II
|SAF
|5102
|188
|9 5/8"
|31 5/8"
|75"
|Riley
|Moss
|CB
|6003
|192
|9 1/8"
|30 3/8"
|73 3/8"
|Jartavius
|Martin
|CB
|5110
|193
|9 6/8"
|31 4/8"
|77 2/8"
|Jack
|Podlesny
|K
|6004
|193
|9"
|30"
|74 2/8"
|Jammie
|Robinson
|SAF
|5106
|194
|8 7/8"
|29 5/8"
|72 1/8"
|Julius
|Brents
|CB
|6030
|202
|9 4/8"
|33 6/8"
|82 7/8"
|Puka
|Nacua
|WR
|9012
|206
|9 3/8"
|31 7/8"
|75 3/8"
|Xavier
|Hutchinson
|WR
|6017
|207
|9"
|31"
|74 6/8"
|Kaevon
|Merriweather
|SAF
|6001
|207
|9 3/8"
|31 6/8"
|76 4/8"
|Jake
|Haener
|QB
|6000
|208
|9 3/8"
|30"
|73"
|Kenny
|McIntosh
|RB
|5117
|210
|9"
|30 5/8"
|76 5/8"
|Daniel
|Scott
|SAF
|6004
|210
|10"
|30 2/8"
|74 4/8"
|Jaren
|Hall
|QB
|6001
|211
|9 4/8"
|29 7/8"
|71 6/8"
|JL
|Skinner
|SAF
|6042
|211
|8 3/8"
|32 4/8"
|77 7/8"
|Sydney
|Brown
|SAF
|5100
|213
|10 2/8"
|31 5/8"
|75 1/8"
|DeMarcco
|Hellams
|SAF
|6005
|213
|8 3/8"
|31 4/8"
|74 4/8"
|Chase
|Brown
|RB
|5094
|215
|9 7/8"
|31 1/8"
|74 5/8"
|Camerun
|Peoples
|RB
|6015
|215
|9 5/8"
|33"
|78 7/8"
|Clayton
|Tune
|QB
|6022
|216
|9 3/8"
|31 4/8"
|75 3/8"
|Chris
|Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|5110
|224
|8 6/8"
|30 5/8"
|74 2/8"
|Isaiah
|Land
|EDGE
|6032
|226
|8 5/8"
|32 5/8"
|77"
|Cam
|Jones
|LB
|6011
|227
|9 6/8"
|31 1/8"
|75 7/8"
|Aubrey
|Miller Jr.
|LB
|5115
|229
|9"
|30 4/8"
|75"
|Ivan
|Pace Jr.
|LB
|5102
|231
|9 3/8"
|30 6/8"
|72 2/8"
|Nick
|Hampton
|EDGE
|6022
|236
|9 5/8"
|33 5/8"
|81"
|Will
|McDonald IV
|EDGE
|6034
|241
|9"
|35"
|82 3/8"
|Davis
|Allen
|TE
|6054
|246
|10 1/8"
|32"
|78 6/8"
|K.J.
|Henry
|EDGE
|6041
|247
|10 2/8"
|32 6/8"
|79 3/8"
|Cameron
|Latu
|TE
|6042
|248
|9 4/8"
|32"
|79 2/8"
|Lonnie
|Phelps
|EDGE
|6021
|251
|9 1/8"
|32 1/8"
|75 7/8"
|Andre
|Carter II
|EDGE
|6062
|252
|9 5/8"
|34"
|82 1/8"
|Derick
|Hall
|EDGE
|6026
|252
|9 7/8"
|34 3/8"
|83"
|Eku
|Leota
|EDGE
|6030
|255
|9 7/8"
|33 7/8"
|81"
|Josh
|Whyle
|TE
|6064
|260
|9 4/8"
|31 7/8"
|78 3/8"
|Thomas
|Incoom
|EDGE
|6022
|265
|9 1/8"
|33"
|79 1/8"
|Keion
|White
|EDGE
|6046
|280
|10 5/8"
|33 5/8"
|79 6/8"
|Warren
|McClendon Jr.
|OT
|6040
|290
|10"
|34"
|80 5/8"
|Byron
|Young
|IDL
|6033
|297
|10 4/8"
|34"
|81 5/8"
|DJ
|Dale
|IDL
|6010
|301
|9 7/8"
|32 4/8"
|79 5/8"
|Karl
|Brooks
|IDL
|6033
|303
|9"
|32 2/8"
|77 6/8"
|Nesta Jade
|Silvera
|IDL
|6014
|307
|10 1/8"
|32 4/8"
|78 4/8"
|Richard
|Gouraige
|OT
|6047
|308
|10 3/8"
|34"
|82 1/8"
|Blake
|Freeland
|OT
|6074
|312
|10"
|34"
|82 5/8"
|Emil
|Ekiyor Jr.
|OG
|6022
|317
|9 3/8"
|33 3/8"
|82 1/8"
|Tyler
|Steen
|OT
|6054
|325
|10 6/8"
|33"
|80 4/8"
|O’Cyrus
|Torrence
|OG
|6047
|337
|11 2/8"
|33 7/8"
|84"
|Jerrod
|Clark
|IDL
|6034
|343
|9 6/8"
|33 7/8"
|82"