Senior Bowl measurements ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

We keep track of player measurements taken at the 2023 Senior Bowl ahead of the NFL Draft.

By TeddyRicketson
A general view of the field after the completion of the 2022 Reese s Senior bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl will take place on Saturday, February 4. This week and game represent the beginning of the scouting season ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. Players invited to the Senior Bowl will get measured and go through a week of practice before kickoff on Saturday. This event then leads to the NFL Combine and college pro days before the draft in April.

Senior Bowl Measurements

First Last Position Hgt Wgt Hand Arm Wing
Nathaniel Dell WR 5083 163 8 7/8" 30 1/8" 72 6/8"
Tre Tucker WR 5087 187 8 4/8" 28 5/8" 70"
Christopher Smith II SAF 5102 188 9 5/8" 31 5/8" 75"
Riley Moss CB 6003 192 9 1/8" 30 3/8" 73 3/8"
Jartavius Martin CB 5110 193 9 6/8" 31 4/8" 77 2/8"
Jack Podlesny K 6004 193 9" 30" 74 2/8"
Jammie Robinson SAF 5106 194 8 7/8" 29 5/8" 72 1/8"
Julius Brents CB 6030 202 9 4/8" 33 6/8" 82 7/8"
Puka Nacua WR 9012 206 9 3/8" 31 7/8" 75 3/8"
Xavier Hutchinson WR 6017 207 9" 31" 74 6/8"
Kaevon Merriweather SAF 6001 207 9 3/8" 31 6/8" 76 4/8"
Jake Haener QB 6000 208 9 3/8" 30" 73"
Kenny McIntosh RB 5117 210 9" 30 5/8" 76 5/8"
Daniel Scott SAF 6004 210 10" 30 2/8" 74 4/8"
Jaren Hall QB 6001 211 9 4/8" 29 7/8" 71 6/8"
JL Skinner SAF 6042 211 8 3/8" 32 4/8" 77 7/8"
Sydney Brown SAF 5100 213 10 2/8" 31 5/8" 75 1/8"
DeMarcco Hellams SAF 6005 213 8 3/8" 31 4/8" 74 4/8"
Chase Brown RB 5094 215 9 7/8" 31 1/8" 74 5/8"
Camerun Peoples RB 6015 215 9 5/8" 33" 78 7/8"
Clayton Tune QB 6022 216 9 3/8" 31 4/8" 75 3/8"
Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 5110 224 8 6/8" 30 5/8" 74 2/8"
Isaiah Land EDGE 6032 226 8 5/8" 32 5/8" 77"
Cam Jones LB 6011 227 9 6/8" 31 1/8" 75 7/8"
Aubrey Miller Jr. LB 5115 229 9" 30 4/8" 75"
Ivan Pace Jr. LB 5102 231 9 3/8" 30 6/8" 72 2/8"
Nick Hampton EDGE 6022 236 9 5/8" 33 5/8" 81"
Will McDonald IV EDGE 6034 241 9" 35" 82 3/8"
Davis Allen TE 6054 246 10 1/8" 32" 78 6/8"
K.J. Henry EDGE 6041 247 10 2/8" 32 6/8" 79 3/8"
Cameron Latu TE 6042 248 9 4/8" 32" 79 2/8"
Lonnie Phelps EDGE 6021 251 9 1/8" 32 1/8" 75 7/8"
Andre Carter II EDGE 6062 252 9 5/8" 34" 82 1/8"
Derick Hall EDGE 6026 252 9 7/8" 34 3/8" 83"
Eku Leota EDGE 6030 255 9 7/8" 33 7/8" 81"
Josh Whyle TE 6064 260 9 4/8" 31 7/8" 78 3/8"
Thomas Incoom EDGE 6022 265 9 1/8" 33" 79 1/8"
Keion White EDGE 6046 280 10 5/8" 33 5/8" 79 6/8"
Warren McClendon Jr. OT 6040 290 10" 34" 80 5/8"
Byron Young IDL 6033 297 10 4/8" 34" 81 5/8"
DJ Dale IDL 6010 301 9 7/8" 32 4/8" 79 5/8"
Karl Brooks IDL 6033 303 9" 32 2/8" 77 6/8"
Nesta Jade Silvera IDL 6014 307 10 1/8" 32 4/8" 78 4/8"
Richard Gouraige OT 6047 308 10 3/8" 34" 82 1/8"
Blake Freeland OT 6074 312 10" 34" 82 5/8"
Emil Ekiyor Jr. OG 6022 317 9 3/8" 33 3/8" 82 1/8"
Tyler Steen OT 6054 325 10 6/8" 33" 80 4/8"
O’Cyrus Torrence OG 6047 337 11 2/8" 33 7/8" 84"
Jerrod Clark IDL 6034 343 9 6/8" 33 7/8" 82"

