Pick on the total for Northwestern-Iowa on January 31

The Northwestern Wildcats enter Tuesday’s road game with the Iowa Hawkeyes in some possession of second place in the Big Ten Conference standings behind the strength of one of the nation’s top defenses.

Northwestern Wildcats vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (-7 149.5)

Northwestern ranks eighth in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis and in their eight games away from home have allowed 63 points or fewer in six of them.

This will be the toughest road test to date for the Wildcats with Iowa having yet to be held below 75 points in their 12 home games this season and ranked fourth in America in points scored on a per possession basis at home.

The efficiency of Iowa’s offense is due in large part to what they do not do: turn the ball over. The Hawkeyes are 10th in the country in fewest turnovers committed per possession while also making 38% of their 3-point shots at home compared to 29.3% of their 3’s away from home.

Northwestern will look to slow the game down by winning the turnover battle as they rank 17th in the nation in fewest turnovers committed per possession while also ranking 15th in the country in turnovers forced per play while on defense.

Being able to control possessions is key as Northwestern ranks 247th in the country in possessions per game while Iowa speeds games up, ranking 45th in possessions per game.

With Northwestern also 27th in the country in road defensive rebound rate, allowing opponents an offensive rebound on 22.4% of their missed shots, Northwestern will succeed in slowing down Iowa and get their tempo on Tuesday.

The Play; Northwestern vs. Iowa Under 149.5

