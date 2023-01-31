Are Anthony Davis, LeBron James playing for the Lakers on Tuesday vs. the Knicks?

The Los Angeles Lakers will continue their road trip Tuesday when they take on the New York Knicks on the second night of a back-to-back set. The Lakers were without both Anthony Davis and LeBron James in Monday’s game against the Nets. Here’s a look at both of their statuses ahead of Tuesday’s contest.

Anthony Davis, LeBron James injury updates

The Lakers rested Davis by design, as he’s still dealing with foot soreness and likely won’t play back-to-backs for a while. James is reportedly having major pain in his ankle, so his absence is actually a cause for concern. James has missed time with several injuries during his tenure with the Lakers, so the team will have to manage his workload better as he continues to enter the last stage of his career.

Davis is expected to play, so the Lakers will likely operate around him. If James doesn’t play, Russell Westbrook will take on a bigger role in the offense.