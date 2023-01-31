 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Are Kawhi Leonard, Paul George playing for the Clippers on Tuesday vs. the Bulls?

Leonard and George missed LA’s last game. We break down and update you on their status for Tuesday’s game vs. Chicago.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2021 NBA Playoffs - Dallas Mavericks v LA Clippers
Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers and Paul George of the LA Clippers look on during Round 1, Game 7 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 6, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.
The Los Angeles Clippers will look to get back to winning ways when they meet the Chicago Bulls Tuesday evening. The Clippers were on a five-game winning streak prior to Sunday’s loss to the Cavaliers, although that was largely due to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George not taking the floor on the second night of a back-to-back set. Here’s a look at their statuses for Tuesday’s contest.

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George injury updates

Both Leonard and George are not on the injury report for this contest, so it appears they are available to play. Leonard is sitting back-to-back sets due to injury management, so he’s set to go. George is dealing with a knee injury, and that could potentially flare up. At the moment he’s set to go but his status is worth watching.

With Leonard and George back in the lineup, Nicolas Batum and Norman Powell lose some value in DFS formats.

