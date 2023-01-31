Are Kawhi Leonard, Paul George playing for the Clippers on Tuesday vs. the Bulls?

The Los Angeles Clippers will look to get back to winning ways when they meet the Chicago Bulls Tuesday evening. The Clippers were on a five-game winning streak prior to Sunday’s loss to the Cavaliers, although that was largely due to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George not taking the floor on the second night of a back-to-back set. Here’s a look at their statuses for Tuesday’s contest.

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George injury updates

Both Leonard and George are not on the injury report for this contest, so it appears they are available to play. Leonard is sitting back-to-back sets due to injury management, so he’s set to go. George is dealing with a knee injury, and that could potentially flare up. At the moment he’s set to go but his status is worth watching.

With Leonard and George back in the lineup, Nicolas Batum and Norman Powell lose some value in DFS formats.