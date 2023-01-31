Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for the Bucks on Tuesday vs. the Hornets?

The Milwaukee Bucks have quietly put together a nice four-game winning streak heading into Tuesday’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Giannis Antetokounmpo appears to be past his knee issues and has played in all of those wins, dropping 50 points in the most recent contest against the Pelicans. Here’s a look at his status for Tuesday’s contest.

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury updates

Antetokounmpo is officially listed as probable, but this is a throwaway tag. The Greek Freak likely would be rested if this was a back-to-back set but since that’s not the case, bettors can expect him to suit up.

Given his recent performances, Antetokounmpo is a lock in fantasy/DFS formats. In the last four games, he’s averaging 38.3 points and 12.8 rebounds. There’s some potential for a blowout given Charlotte’s struggles this season but Antetokounmpo is a fantasy stud Tuesday even if his minutes are cut short.