Jimmy Butler, Jamal Murray, LeBron James headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, January 31

We’ve got five games on Tuesday’s NBA slate to close out the month of January, anchored by a doubleheader on TNT. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: January 31

Jimmy Butler (quad) - questionable

Gabe Vincent (ankle) - questionable

If Butler sits, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo will gain some value in fantasy/DFS formats. If Vincent sits, Kyle Lowry should take on a bigger role in this offense.

Kevin Love (back) - probable

Love should be in the rotation, which will cut into some of Evan Mobley’s minutes.

Anthony Davis (foot) - TBD, expected to play

LeBron James (ankle) - TBD

Neither star played in Monday’s game. Davis is expected to be in as he was scheduled to rest Monday, while James is dealing with some real pain. We’ll see if he is able to power through and play tonight.

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) - available

Paul George (knee) - available

Both players are off the injury report, although George’s knee could flare up. Expect both to be in and starting for the Clippers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - probable

Antetokounmpo has played in Milwaukee’s last four games, so he should be good to go here.

Brandon Ingram (injury management) - available

CJ McCollum (thumb) - available

Both players should be in for the Pelicans, and both are great offensive options to back in fantasy/DFS lineups.

Jamal Murray (injury management) - questionable

The Nuggets aren’t in a back-to-back set, so this is a bit odd. If Murray doesn’t play, Bruce Brown and Bones Hyland should get more run in the backcourt.