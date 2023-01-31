 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jimmy Butler, Jamal Murray, LeBron James headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, January 31

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Tuesday, January 31 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Miami Heat v Charlotte Hornets
Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat drives to the basket during the fourth quarter of a basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on January 29, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images

We’ve got five games on Tuesday’s NBA slate to close out the month of January, anchored by a doubleheader on TNT. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: January 31

Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Jimmy Butler (quad) - questionable
Gabe Vincent (ankle) - questionable

If Butler sits, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo will gain some value in fantasy/DFS formats. If Vincent sits, Kyle Lowry should take on a bigger role in this offense.

Kevin Love (back) - probable

Love should be in the rotation, which will cut into some of Evan Mobley’s minutes.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks

Anthony Davis (foot) - TBD, expected to play
LeBron James (ankle) - TBD

Neither star played in Monday’s game. Davis is expected to be in as he was scheduled to rest Monday, while James is dealing with some real pain. We’ll see if he is able to power through and play tonight.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Chicago Bulls

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) - available
Paul George (knee) - available

Both players are off the injury report, although George’s knee could flare up. Expect both to be in and starting for the Clippers.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - probable

Antetokounmpo has played in Milwaukee’s last four games, so he should be good to go here.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets

Brandon Ingram (injury management) - available
CJ McCollum (thumb) - available

Both players should be in for the Pelicans, and both are great offensive options to back in fantasy/DFS lineups.

Jamal Murray (injury management) - questionable

The Nuggets aren’t in a back-to-back set, so this is a bit odd. If Murray doesn’t play, Bruce Brown and Bones Hyland should get more run in the backcourt.

