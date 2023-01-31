Josh Allen won’t participate in Pro Bowl, Tyler Huntley named in his place

The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl will be without Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who will not be participating, per Alaina Getzenberg. Allen dealt with injuries this season, with the main one in his throwing elbow, but instead of participating in the Pro Bowl, he’ll be working on his golf game at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

ICYMI: @GarethBale11, @JoshAllenQB, @AaronRodgers12, and @arnettwill will all be showing off their swings at Pebble Beach next week! Who are you most excited for? pic.twitter.com/n0OX8j90kE — AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (@attproam) January 29, 2023

The AFC side of the Pro Bowl started with Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Allen, but Mahomes is in the Super Bowl and will be replaced by Trevor Lawrence, while we wait on Burrow’s decision concerning the Pro Bowl. Allen will be replaced by Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley.

Huntley only started four games for the Ravens, but the voting for Pro Bowl alternates is done by players and they can tend to vote for teammates versus the best option. Huntley performed admirably while Lamar Jackson was out, but didn’t really put up the numbers or the workload that other quarterbacks did this season.