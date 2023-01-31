Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announce ‘Bad Boys 4’ is on the way

In case you had any doubt, the Bad Boys franchise will be returning for a fourth installment. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence took to social media to announce the news. Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will be returning behind the camera, with Chris Bremner writing the script.

The duo previously directed 2020’s Bad Boys for Life, the third installment of the series. It went on to make $426.5 million worldwide right before the pandemic shut down the box office. Jerry Bruckheimer, Smith for Westbrook, Doug Belgrad, and Chad Oman are back producing, with Martin Lawrence, James Lassiter, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman, and Jon Mone serving as executive producers.

Watch both the social media announcements below.