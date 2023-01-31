Who is participating in the 2023 Rising Star game?

The Rising Stars showcase at All-Star weekend is a good chance to see some of the top prospects in the game in action. The contest features rookies and sophomores, along with G-League players. Here’s a look at the players participating in this year’s showcase, per Shams Charania.

The big names to watch are Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin, Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray and G-League prospect Scoot Henderson. Henderson is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2023 NBA Draft. Other key players are 2022 No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero, Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley and Pistons guard Jaden Ivey.

Reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes will be back in this game. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey will also be back in this game. The teams haven’t been announced yet, but they’ll likely have some prominent NBA figures coaching each group. Last year’s competition featured four different teams.