Fall Out Boy announces ‘So Much (for) Stardust’ 2023 tour

Fall Out Boy will be soon hitting the road on their So Much (For) Stardust tour – named after their forthcoming album due to be released on March 24th. The band has already released two singles, “Love From The Other Side” and “Heartbreak Feels So Good.”

They will be joined by bands such as Bring Me The Horizon, Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Years Strong, The Academy Is…, Royal & The Serpent, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade, and Carr. Ticket pre-sales begin Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. General admission tickets go on sale starting Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at https://falloutboy.com/tour.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Fall Out Boy — 2023 Tour Dates

6/21/23 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field ß *

6/23/23 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ß ø

6/24/23 - Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater ß ø

6/27/23 - The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ∂ ø

6/28/23 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ∂ ø

6/30/23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ∂ ø

7/1/23 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ∂ ø

7/2/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium ∂ ∆

7/5/23 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ∂ ø

7/7/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ∂ ø

7/9/23 - Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre ∂ ø

7/11/23 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ∂ Ω

7/13/23 - Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater ∂ Ω

7/15/23 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ∂ Ω

7/16/23 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ∂ Ω

7/18/23 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ∂ Ω

7/19/23 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ∂ Ω

7/21/23 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ∂ Ω

7/22/23 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater ∂ Ω

7/24/23 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ∂ Ω

7/25/23 - Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre ∂ Ω

7/26/23 - Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheater ∂ ¥

7/29/23 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ∂ ¥

7/30/23 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ∂ ¥

8/1/23 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ∂ ¥

8/2/23 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ∂ †

8/4/23 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ∂ ¥

8/5/23 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ∂ ¥

8/6/23 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ∂ ¥

Bring Me The Horizon ∂ + Royal & the Serpent (on all dates)

Alkaline Trio ß // New Found Glory ∆ // Four Year Strong † // The Academy Is… *

Games We Play ¥ // Daisy Grenade ø // Carr Ω