Which celebrities/athletes are at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2023?

The PGA TOUR continues this week with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The tournament will pair 156 professional golfers with amateurs, many of whom are celebrities, and run from Thursday-Sunday.

The tournament is a legitimate PGA TOUR event that awards OWGR points, but the pro-am teams also have a chance to win. The amateurs’ scores will be adjusted according to their handicaps as they play three different courses over three days. The top-25 Pro-Am teams at the end of 54 holes on Saturday will get to advance to the final round on Sunday.

Let’s take a look at who will be hitting the links this week.

2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Celebrities

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am is a star-studded event — and not just in the golf world. Joining top golfers like Matt Fitzpatrick and Jordan Spieth are actors Will Arnett and Jason Bateman of Arrested Development, country singers Darius Rucker and Eric Church, rapper and MLS minority owner Macklemore, and even Bill Murray.

Actors Ray Romano, Scott Eastwood, and Josh Duhamel will join the pros on the course, along with comedian Nate Bargatze and former Miss America Kira Dixon.

Athletes

It’s not just pro golfers who have come to compete at Pebble Beach. Big NFL names abound here (on Pro Bowl weekend, nonetheless), both current and retired — the Bills’ Josh Allen, the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, the Bears’ Ron Rivera, and the 49ers’ Steve Young and Harris Barton.

Former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale joins the field, as does three-time World Series winner Buster Posey and retired NBA All-Star Pau Gasol.