What draft picks do the Saints have in the 2023 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints have completed a trade with the Denver Broncos. While no players are involved, the two teams have agreed on a trade package for the rights to head coach Sean Payton. The Saints had previously traded their first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles, so this deal helps them get back into the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Denver Broncos owned the San Francisco 49ers’ first round pick, so now New Orleans will be on the clock at No. 30.

The Peyton deal not only gets the Saints back into the first round in this year’s draft but also gets them a second-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. They did have to give up their fourth-round pick in 2024 but still moved up two rounds.

First round: Denver Broncos’ selection (via San Francisco and Miami) (No. 30 overall, will be No. 29 once Dolphins officially forfeit their first round selection)

Second round: Pick 40 overall

Third round: Pick 71 overall

Fourth round: Pick 112 overall

Fifth round: Philadelphia Eagles’ pick 163 and their own at pick 143 overall

Sixth round: Houston Texans’ conditional pick* (unconfirmed)

Seventh round: Pick 205 overall