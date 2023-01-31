2023 NFL Draft order: Full first round order after Sean Payton trade

The 2023 draft order has been shaken up yet again with the announcement that Sean Payton was hired as the head coach of the Denver Broncos. To acquire the former Saints coach, the Broncos traded away one of their first-round picks in the 2023 draft.

The 49ers traded away their 2023 first-round pick to the Miami Dolphins to draft Trey Lance in 2021, and the Dolphins sent their pick to the Broncos in exchange for Bradley Chubb. The Saints now have the 30th pick of the 2023 Draft, and Denver has a coach. The Broncos have no first-round picks left this year after trading their own pick to the Seattle Seahawks in the Russell Wilson deal.

After teams lose in each round of the playoffs, their draft order is determined by their regular season record in the next four spots available. Here’s the draft order for the top 30 teams in the 2023 NFL Draft. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon. The two Super Bowl teams are in italics because their position will be settled on Super Bowl Sunday.