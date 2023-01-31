 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NFL Draft order: Full first round order after Sean Payton trade

The Bears hold the No. 1 pick and we can now add the 49ers and Bengals to the first round draft order.

By grace.mcdermott
Miami Dolphins v New Orleans Saints Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The 2023 draft order has been shaken up yet again with the announcement that Sean Payton was hired as the head coach of the Denver Broncos. To acquire the former Saints coach, the Broncos traded away one of their first-round picks in the 2023 draft.

The 49ers traded away their 2023 first-round pick to the Miami Dolphins to draft Trey Lance in 2021, and the Dolphins sent their pick to the Broncos in exchange for Bradley Chubb. The Saints now have the 30th pick of the 2023 Draft, and Denver has a coach. The Broncos have no first-round picks left this year after trading their own pick to the Seattle Seahawks in the Russell Wilson deal.

After teams lose in each round of the playoffs, their draft order is determined by their regular season record in the next four spots available. Here’s the draft order for the top 30 teams in the 2023 NFL Draft. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon. The two Super Bowl teams are in italics because their position will be settled on Super Bowl Sunday.

  1. Chicago Bears, 3-14, .571
  2. Houston Texans, 3-13-1, .481
  3. Arizona Cardinals, 4-13, .529
  4. Indianapolis Colts, 4-12-1, .512
  5. Denver Broncos (Seahawks have pick), 5-12, .481
  6. Los Angeles Rams (Lions have pick), 5-12, .517
  7. Las Vegas Raiders, 6-11, .474
  8. Atlanta Falcons, 7-10, .467
  9. Carolina Panthers, 7-10, .474
  10. New Orleans Saints (Eagles have pick), 7-10, .507
  11. Tennessee Titans, 7-10, .509
  12. Cleveland Browns (Texans have pick), 7-10, .524
  13. New York Jets, 7-10, .538
  14. New England Patriots, 8-9, .502
  15. Green Bay Packers, 8-9, .524
  16. Washington Commanders, 8-8-1, .536
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers, 9-8, .519
  18. Detroit Lions, 9-8, .535
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8-9, .503
  20. Seattle Seahawks, 9-8, .462
  21. Miami Dolphins (Forfeit pick due to tampering), 9-8 .537
  22. Los Angeles Chargers, 10-8, .443
  23. Baltimore Ravens, 10-7, .509
  24. Minnesota Vikings, 13-4, .474
  25. Jacksonville Jaguars, 9-8, .467
  26. New York Giants, 9-7-1, .526
  27. Dallas Cowboys, 12-5, .507
  28. Buffalo Bills, 13-3, .503
  29. Cincinnati Bengals, 12-4, .524
  30. San Francisco 49ers (Saints have pick), 13-4, .417
  31. Kansas City Chiefs, 14-3, .453
  32. Philadelphia Eagles, 14-3, .474

