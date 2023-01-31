Broncos’ Super Bowl odds improve with Sean Payton trade

The Denver Broncos have a new head coach, and they paid a premium for him. The Broncos traded a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the rights to head coach Sean Payton and a 2024 third-round pick.

The Broncos are coming off a massively disappointing 2022 season. They traded a 2023 first-round pick last offseason in a package to acquire Russell Wilson and were one of the early Super Bowl favorites. Things went south in a hurry however and they fell out of contention before finishing 5-12 and in last place in the AFC West.

They are now taking another big swing and their Super Bowl odds are once again improving. Heading into the Championship round of the playoffs, they were installed at +4000 odds to win Super Bowl 58 next year. Following the Payton trade, they are now +2800 to win it all next year at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The team won’t be picking until the back half of the second day of the draft this year, but they have gotten significant talent for this latest first-round pick. They’ll be hoping it pans out better than the Russell Wilson trade.