Who is Booster Gold? Going over DC superhero after James Gunn reveal

DC Comics fans were finally given their first look at the future of DC film and television with James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiling their first slate of projects. The initial phase of the plan, titled Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, features a number of expected announcements such as a new Superman film and a Green Lantern Corps project. One of the fan-favorite characters that will make a return is Booster Gold, who will have his own dedicated comedy series.

Who is Booster Gold?

The DC superhero, whose full name is Michael Jon Carter, has the ability to time-travel and uses his powers as a means of bolstering his public image and reputation. A disgraced football player from the 25th century, Carter earned the nickname “Booster” after becoming a star in college. After failing to make it in the big leagues, he found himself working as a security guard at a museum, eventually stealing power-wielding artifacts to travel back in time to the age of superheroes to reinvent his image and fortune. While the act of time travel is dangerous in and of itself, the fact that he does so only for his own self-interest and fame ends up irritating other heroes.

Gunn described the upcoming comedy series as “imposter syndrome as a superhero,” while Safran added that Booster is “a loser from the future who uses basic future technology to come back to today.” Booster’s inclusion in Gunn and Safran’s DC slate will mark a return to television, as he’s been portrayed in live-action before. Eric Martsolf played the role in Smallville, and Donald Faison portrayed the character in the seventh season of the Arrowverse series Legends of Tomorrow.