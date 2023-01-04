 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to get a free Club T-Shirt at the DraftKings Shop

The DraftKings Shop is kicking off the new year with yet another deal!

By Nick Friar

New year, new deal!

While supplies last, all customers who spend $75 at the DraftKings Shop now through Wednesday, January 17 at 11:59 a.m. ET can redeem a free Club t-shirt with their purchase.

Enter promo code FREE TEE with the purchase of $75 to receive the free Club t-shirt, along with free shipping on your order. Maximum one use per order. All customers are eligible.

Promo code “FREE TEE” req. Subtotal of order must be $75+ on merchandise from www.shopdraftkings.com. Must add Club Tee t-shirt to cart before checkout. T-shirt price not included in $75+ subtotal. Free t-shirt while supplies last. Starts 1/4 @ 12:01 AM ET. Ends 1/17 @ 11:59 PM ET. U.S. orders only.

