How to get a free Club T-Shirt at the DraftKings Shop

New year, new deal!

While supplies last, all customers who spend $75 at the DraftKings Shop now through Wednesday, January 17 at 11:59 a.m. ET can redeem a free Club t-shirt with their purchase.

Enter promo code FREE TEE with the purchase of $75 to receive the free Club t-shirt, along with free shipping on your order. Maximum one use per order. All customers are eligible.

Promo code “FREE TEE” req. Subtotal of order must be $75+ on merchandise from www.shopdraftkings.com. Must add Club Tee t-shirt to cart before checkout. T-shirt price not included in $75+ subtotal. Free t-shirt while supplies last. Starts 1/4 @ 12:01 AM ET. Ends 1/17 @ 11:59 PM ET. U.S. orders only.