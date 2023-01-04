Inter Milan vs. Napoli: Picks, predictions, how to watch Serie A match

Serie A gets back to action following the World Cup break as league-leading Napoli will take on fifth-place Inter Milan on Wednesday. Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m. ET from San Siro with a livestream available on Paramount+.

Inter Milan v. Napoli

Date: Wednesday, January 4

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds, picks & predictions

Inter Milan: +130

Draw: +235

Napoli: +195

Moneyline pick: Napoli +195

Napoli sit at the top of the league and are the only unbeaten team remaining in Serie A. Going 13-2-0 through their first 15 matches, they’ll look to keep that momentum going against a formidable opponent on the road as they get back to action following the nearly two-month-long World Cup break.

Newly-crowned World Cup champion Lautaro Martinez has returned to Milan to join his squad and is expected to play in Wednesday’s matchup. Martinez has seven goals and three assists in his Serie A campaign, but Napoli’s Victor Osimhen leads the league in scoring with nine goals through the first chunk of the season.

After finishing in third place last season, Napoli currently sit at the top of the table with 41 points, a full eight points clear of second-place AC Milan. They’re looking to win their third-ever Serie A title, and their first since the 1989-90 season. It won’t be an easy task to take down Inter Milan, who haven’t lost at home in league play this season.

The last meeting between these teams ended in a 1-1 draw back in February, but I’m backing Napoli to squeak out the win here as Osimhen has proven to be a clinical finisher and makes their attack one of the most dangerous in the league.