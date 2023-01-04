Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions

The Sentry Tournament of Champions will kick off the 2023 calendar year for the PGA TOUR, as some of the world’s best golfers gather at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort in Hawai’i. The tournament will run from Thursday, Jan. 5 through Sunday, Jan. 8.

Last year’s winner and the tournament’s record-holder for lowest final score, Cameron Smith, will not return to the field this year. He has since defected to LIV Golf, making him ineligible to participate in PGA TOUR events.

The 2022 runner-up, Jon Rahm, is the favorite to win this year’s Sentry Tournament of Champions. His odds are set at +650 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Along with the rest of the field, he’ll be playing in beautiful weather this week, with the forecast calling for sun and 80 degree days.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, starting Thursday, Jan. 5 and ending Sunday, Jan 8.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Hi 79°, Low 70°: Mostly sunny, 12% chance of rain, 14 MPH winds

Friday, Jan. 6

Hi 80°, Low 69°: Sunny, 5% chance of rain, 18 MPH winds

Saturday, Jan. 7

Hi 80°, Low 68°: Sunny, 4% chance of rain, 16 MPH winds

Sunday, Jan. 8

Hi 80°, Low 69°: Sunny, 5% chance of rain, 13 MPH winds