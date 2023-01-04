Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Cavaliers on Wednesday

The Phoenix Suns (20-18) will face the Cleveland Cavaliers (24-14) on Wednesday, with tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland set for 7 p.m. ET.

The Suns will be missing Jae Crowder, Devin Cooker and Cameron Johnson, who have already been ruled out for this game. For the Cavs, Dylan Windler, Ricky Rubio and Dean Wade have been ruled out. Evan Mobley is questionable, while Darius Garland is considered doubtful with a thumb injury.

Cleveland is the 5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with a point total of 217. The Cavs have -205 moneyline odds, with the Suns installed as the +175 moneyline underdogs.

Suns vs. Cavaliers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers -5

This is the first meeting between these teams this season, but they will see each other again on Sunday. Cleveland is coming off a 145-134 overtime win against the Chicago Bulls that saw Donovan Mitchell drop 71 points. Phoenix has lost three games in a row and has gone 1-6 in its last seven. The Suns are losing by an average of 17.6 points in this losing streak so look for the Cavs to win and cover.

Over/Under: Over 217

I don’t think that we see another 71-point outing from Mitchell, but I do think we see the over hit. Phoenix is coming off a game where they scored 83 points. Booker’s absence has been brutal for them, but I think they eclipse at least 100 points in this game. They have the advantage with Deandre Ayton down low, but the scoring prowess of Cleveland’s guards will see the over connect.