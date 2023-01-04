How did players qualify for the Sentry Tournament of Champions?

The PGA TOUR will kick off 2023 with the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawai’i this week, bringing together some of the world’s best golfers to compete from Thursday, January 5 through Sunday, January 8 at the Plantation Course.

This tournament is no run-of-the-mill PGA TOUR event. The field is highly exclusive, inviting only 2022 PGA TOUR event winners, as well as players who finished in the top 30 of FedExCup points for the 2021-22 season. With the crossover on these two groups, this makes for a field of 39. Rory McIlroy qualified for the tournament but opted out.

Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, and Tony Finau are a few recognizable names in a star-studded field. Will Zalatoris will return for the first time since he withdrew from the BMW Championship in 2022 with back problems.

The LIV Golf members were excluded from the field even if they met the qualifications, as they are for every PGA TOUR event.

Rahm is the 2022 runner-up, and the betting favorite to win heading into the week. His odds are set at +650 at DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by Scheffler at +900. Two of the last three Sentry tournaments have ended in a playoff, so we can expect plenty of excitement from the world’s best this weekend.