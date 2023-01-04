Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, January 4

There are 12 games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, which means it could be difficult for bettors to hone in on player props. Here’s a few we like for today’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kyrie Irving over 26.5 points vs. Bulls (-120)

Irving has gone over this mark in the last four games, while Kevin Durant has dropped off a bit from his routine 30-point outings. The Nets are finding good balance during this win streak, which means Irving has gotten more involved offensively. The point guard is also capable of heating up at any moment and going for 50+, and the Bulls offer a favorable matchup for him Wednesday.

CJ McCollum over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Rockets (-175)

McCollum has hit this over in nine of his last 10 games, which is why the line is so skewed. This is definitely a prop to add in a parlay to get some more value but McCollum should continue firing away from deep, especially with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram out tonight against a bad Rockets team.

Tyrese Haliburton over 3.5 rebounds vs. 76ers (+110)

The Pacers point guard has gotten involved on the boards, hitting the over on this line easily in the last two games. The 76ers have listed Joel Embiid as questionable, but this is a good prop whether or not the big man plays. Indiana doesn’t have much size outside of Myles Turner, which means everyone has to hit the boards. Back Haliburton to keep up his excellent rebounding numbers of late and hit another over.