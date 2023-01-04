NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, January 4

With 12 games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, there’s plenty of choices when it comes to DFS value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jalen McDaniels, Charlotte Hornets, $4,400

McDaniels is in line for big minutes tonight with both Gordon Hayward and Kelly Oubre Jr. out. The forward has topped 20 DKFP in three of his last four games, hitting over 25 DKFP in two of those instances. He’s set to play a ton and even though the Grizzlies present a tough matchup, the workload at this price point can’t be ignored.

Grayson Allen, Milwaukee Bucks, $4,300

Khris Middleton is out for sure, which means Allen is likely to start. There’s a chance Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday also don’t play, which would make the shooting guard one of the top offensive options on this team. It’s risky with the Bucks playing the Raptors on the second night of a back-to-back set, but Allen’s potential role could be massive.

Cedi Osman, Cleveland Cavaliers, $3,900

Osman will likely play off the bench in Cleveland’s rotation but he did score 30.3 DKFP in the team’s last game against the Bulls despite Donovan Mitchell going for 71 points. Osman’s usage rate isn’t high so there’s some risk he doesn’t touch the ball much but the Cavs might be down two starters again. That means Osman has the chance for a bigger role at a bargain price point.