Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Raptors on Wednesday

The Milwaukee Bucks (24-13) will take on the Toronto Raptors (16-21) on Wednesday. Tipoff from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ESPN. This is a big game for the Raptors, who are looking for a marquee win at home over one of the top teams in the East.

Milwaukee will be without Kris Middleton as he is dealing with a knee injury. Point guard George Hill missed the team’s game on Tuesday with an illness and is questionable for Wednesday’s game. Jrue Holiday and Joe Ingles are out due to conditioning. Toronto will be missing Otto Porter Jr. as he continues to deal with a dislocated toe.

The Raptors are 5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the point total is set at 225.5. Toronto has -190 moneyline odds as the favorite, with Milwaukee installed as the +160 underdogs.

Bucks vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks +5

This is the first of four matchups this season between these teams. Milwaukee has won two of its last three games, with Toronto going 1-3 in its last four. The Bucks won their first nine games of the season but haven’t been able to sustain momentum since. The good news is that when Giannis Antetokounmpo is active, they typically can keep games close. Not having Middleton will hurt their upside, but I still think they cover.

Over/Under: Under 225.5

When healthy. Milwaukee is the better team and can run with anyone in the East. Unfortunately, the Bucks aren’t at full strength in this one. We have seen Antetokounmpo put the team on his back in the last month, but it hasn’t resulted in outrageous totals. I think we see a relatively low-scoring game between these teams with the under hitting.