Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Bulls on Wednesday

The Brooklyn Nets (25-12) will head to the Midwest to face the Chicago Bulls (16-21) on Wednesday evening, with tipoff set for 8 p.m. ET from the United Center.

Royce O’Neale and Markieff Morris are probable for the Nets after missing time with a non-COVID illness. Lonzo Ball remains out for the Bulls, and Tony Bradley and Javonte Green will join him on the bench. Andre Drummond is listed as probable.

The Nets are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 236.

Nets vs. Bulls, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -4.5

The Nets have won 12 straight games and have one of the best offenses in the league, while the Bulls have dropped three of their last five. While the Bulls were able to pull off a win against the Nets back in November, Brooklyn is at full strength and bulldozing nearly every opponent in their path right now.

Over/Under: Over 236

This matchup brings together the 12-highest and 14th-highest scoring offenses in the NBA. Both teams rank in the top five in the NBA in field goal percentage. In the last three games, Chicago has averaged 122.7 points and Brooklyn has 123.3 in that same time frame. We can expect a high-scoring shootout.